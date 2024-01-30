TREASURIES-Ten-year yields at 2-week lows after housing market data

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to two week lows Tuesday following a weaker than expected reading of U.S. home prices as investors continued to wait for Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision on interest rates.

The decline in yields comes on the heels of Monday's announcement by the Treasury Department that it will not need to borrow as much as it had forecasted in October, alleviating some concern among investors about oversupply.

Yields closed below their 200-day moving average Monday, which historically has signaled another 10 to 12 basis point drop over the next few trading sessions, noted Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

"It's easy to envision a breakout that brings 10-year yields comfortably below 4.0%," he said.

Overall, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index rose 5.40% on the year that ended in November and gained 0.15% on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, slightly below expectations of a 5.80% annual gain and a 0.5% monthly advance.

Investors are waiting for Wednesday's Federal Reserve interest rate policy announcement. While markets have priced in a near-certainty that the Fed will keep benchmark rates at their current level, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference will likely give clues as to the number of interest rate cuts the central bank expects to see this year.

Markets have priced in the first 25 basis cut in May, later than a cut at the March meeting that was expected at the start of the year.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -25.7 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.4 basis points at 4.308%.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.