TREASURIES-Ten-year yield hits 16-year peak on 'higher for longer' worries

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield scaled a fresh 16-year high in Asian trade on Tuesday, helped by a run of strong U.S. economic data bolstering the view that the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates higher for longer.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose to 4.366%, its highest level since November 2007 but later dropped back to 4.334%.

The 30-year Treasury bond yield US30YT=RR was flat at 4.455%, just below a 12-year peak of 4.474% touched overnight.

Treasuries have been sold off in the past few weeks after strong retail sales and other data underscored the resilience of the U.S. economy. That along with easing inflation has put a lid on fears of a looming recession.

"The bond market is unsettled, and investors will need some time to understand where high yields are headed," said Gary Dugan, CIO at Dalma Capital.

Dugan said a reacceleration in global growth despite sticky core inflation is pushing investors to consider levels of long-term interest rates that were "previously unthinkable".

"We believe that there are good arguments for why a 5% US 10-year bond yield is quite possible."

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.3 basis points at 5.005%.

The Fed raised interest rates at its July meeting by a quarter of a percentage point, to a range of between 5.25% and 5.5%, with investors broadly expecting it to be the central bank's last step in an aggressive 16-month rate hike campaign.

With few economic events this week, all eyes are on the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on Friday after the conference begins on Thursday. Investors are wary that Powell might take a hawkish stance in the wake of strong economic data.

US 10-year real yields rise to GFC levels https://tmsnrt.rs/44eTd9J

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

