TREASURIES-Ten-year yield dips as job openings, Fed minutes muddy rate picture

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields briefly climbed above 4% before dipping on Wednesday as investors digested data and the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting to gauge whether the U.S. economy is set for a soft landing.

Yields had plummeted to six-month lows in December following signs of cooling inflation and signals from the Federal Reserve that its most aggressive rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s was over. But over the last two weeks yields have inched upward as traders re-evaluate their expectations of rate cuts.

Markets are pricing in a 29% chance that the Fed holds benchmark rates in their range of 5.25% to 5.5% at its March policy meeting, up from a 21% chance seen on Tuesday, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. Futures markets see a 65% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut.

"This will really be a data-dependent Treasury market as the Fed looks to maybe walk back some of the dovishness from their last meeting" said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management.

Federal Reserve officials appeared increasingly convinced at their meeting last month that inflation was coming under control, according to the minutes of the central bank's Dec. 12-13 policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon.

"Almost all participants indicated that ... a lower target range for the federal funds rate would be appropriate by the end of 2024," the minutes said.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 3.5 basis points at 3.909%. It briefly rose as high as 4.1% earlier in the day and rose 2 basis points after the Fed minutes were released before dipping again. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 3 basis points to 4.054%.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest-rate expectations, was down 0.2 basis points at 4.326%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -41.3 basis points, down approximately 5 basis points from late Tuesday.

U.S. manufacturing contracted further in December, continuing the longest such stretch since the period from August 2000 to January 2002, the Institute for Supply Management said on Wednesday.

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, fell by 62,000 to 8.790 million on the last day of November, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 8.850 million job openings.

The labor data "is good news for American workers and the economy, but it also suggests to me that the Fed is unlikely to cut rates as aggressively in 2024, as markets currently indicate, given the risk of re-igniting inflationary pressures," said Ron Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard.

Earlier in the day, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said thata soft landing is "increasingly conceivable," but cautioned that risks remain. "That's why the potential for additional rate hikes remains on the table," he said, with the timing and pace of any rate cuts determined by whether inflation continues to fall.

January 3 Wednesday 3:29PM New York / 2029 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.24

5.3988

0.021

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.055

5.2748

0.016

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-219/256

4.3263

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-208/256

4.0787

-0.020

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-86/256

3.8977

-0.026

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-254/256

3.9162

-0.033

10-year note US10YT=RR

104-204/256

3.9087

-0.035

20-year bond US20YT=RR

107-56/256

4.2097

-0.038

30-year bond US30YT=RR

111-252/256

4.054

-0.030

