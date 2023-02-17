TREASURIES-Ten-year yield at three-month high after this week's inflation data

By Matt Tracy

Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Friday as the market placed greater odds that the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates higher for longer in its fight against persistent inflation.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR hit its highest level since early November at 3.929%. Meanwhile, the yield on two-year notes rose to 4.677%, also the highest since early November.

The climb in yields comes as data this and last week showed the U.S. economy's continued resilience in spite of higher borrowing costs implemented by the Fed since early last year.

The U.S. central bank has raised its policy rate by 450 bps since last March from near zero to a 4.50%-4.75% range, with the bulk of the increases between May and December.

Labor market resilience, marked by a 53-year low unemployment rate, is one of several factors that have raised the odds the Fed will continue hiking rates through the summer.

The likelihood of a 50-bp interest rate increase when Fed policymakers meet in March has nearly quadrupled since the Labor Department released its latest unemployment figures and producer prices. Financial markets are also increasingly betting on another hike in June. FEDWATCH

The bond market is beginning to accept that rates may go higher than they thought and the path of a rate reduction is slower, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities USA LLC in New York.

“The fed funds rate could higher than the 5.25-5.5% that will eventually be where they take a pause,” he said. But “the terminal rate is less of an issue. What’s more of an issue is the market still expects a pivot,” he said.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, while monthly producer prices accelerated in January, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

HIGHER RATES

Two Fed officials said on Thursday the U.S. central bank likely should have raised rates higher than it did early this month, warning that additional hikes are essential to lower inflation to desired levels.

The Fed "has come an appreciable in bringing policy from a very accommodative stance to a restrictive one, but I believe we have more work to do," Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said in a virtual speech to a Global Interdependence Center conference.

Perhaps the most significant inflation datapoint this week came on Tuesday, when consumer price index data showed inflation accelerated in January. Both headline and core prices rose slightly more than expected on an annualized basis. USCPI=ECI, USCPF=ECI

The gap between yields on two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was last inverted at minus bps, from Tuesday's peak inversion of minus 91.3 bps. The inversion signals market expectations for a coming recession.

"I do think there's still more capacity for the Fed to come off as more hawkish, and that should be most detrimental for the front end of the curve," said Ben Jeffrey, U.S. rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "At that point we would expect the curve will start to move steeper."

The Treasury Department on Thursday auctioned $11 billion in 30-year Treasury inflation-protected securities at a high yield of 1.550%, meeting expectations for demand. This followed a $15 billion auction of 20-year notes on Wednesday at a yield of 3.977%.

Feb. 17 Friday 9:46 a.m. New York / 1446 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.6925

4.8116

0.011

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.855

5.0428

0.040

Two-year note US2YT=RR

98-253/256

4.6747

0.056

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-240/256

4.3836

0.047

Five-year note US5YT=RR

97-94/256

4.0934

0.045

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-240/256

4.0095

0.043

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-212/256

3.8863

0.043

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-52/256

4.0811

0.041

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-116/256

3.942

0.038

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.25 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.25 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -40.25 0.25 (Reporting by Matt Tracy, Additional reporting by Herb Lash; Editing by David Holmes)

