TREASURIES-Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield surpasses 5%

By Matt Tracy

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose above 5.0% on Monday, hitting the July 2007 milestone that it briefly attempted to scale last week and further threatening an economic slowdown on higher borrowing costs.

The run-up in yields on the 10-year Treasury bond, seen as a safe haven in times of economic uncertainty and a benchmark for borrowing costs around the world, has been driven by investors pricing in stronger U.S. growth as well as fiscal slippage.

Yields at the long end rose quickly after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the U.S. economy's strength and hot labor market might warrant tighter financial conditions.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR was briefly bid at a 16-year high of 5.001% on Thursday, breaking 5% again Monday morning before slipping to 4.937%. It has risen 160 basis points since mid-May.

Yields have been tempered by the threat of an expanding conflict in the Middle East, which has caused investors to turn to the safe haven of U.S. government bonds after Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7.

"I think what you’ll see is a greater flow of foreign capital going to the United States where investors are going to seek a safe harbor," said Bernard Baumohl, chief economist at The Economic Outlook Group in Princeton, New Jersey.

The yield on the two-year Tresury note US2YT=RR last stood at 5.101%, while the 30-year bond's US30YT=RR yield was at 5.09%.

The Treasury Department is scheduled to hold auctions on Monday for two offerings: $75 million in 13-week bills and $68 billion for 26-week bills.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.3125

5.4705

-0.001

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3075

5.5405

0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-208/256

5.1011

0.017

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-40/256

4.9329

0.009

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-232/256

4.8763

0.014

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-40/256

4.9417

0.014

10-year note US10YT=RR

91-208/256

4.9373

0.013

30-year bond US30YT=RR

85-68/256

5.0905

0.003

(Reporting by global markets team; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((matt.tracy@thomsonreuters.com))

