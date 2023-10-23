News & Insights

TREASURIES-Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield hits 5%

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

October 23, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by global markets team for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose above 5.0% on Monday, hitting the July 2007 milestone that it briefly attempted to scale last week.

The run-up in yields on the 10-year Treasury bond, seen as a safe-haven in times of economic uncertainty and a benchmark for borrowing costs around the world, has been driven by investors pricing in stronger U.S. growth as well as fiscal slippage.

Yields at the long-end rose quickly after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the U.S. economy's strength and hot labour market might warrant tighter financial conditions.

The 10-year yield US10YT=RR was briefly bid at a 16-year high of 5.001% on Thursday. It has risen 160 basis points since mid-May.

(Reporting by global markets team; Editing by Neil Fullick)

((vidya.ranganathan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.