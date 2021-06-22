TREASURIES-Ten-year Treasury yields dip; yield curve steepens

By David Randall

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields inched lower on Tuesday after briefly popping above 1.5% as rising inflation expectations steepened the yield curve for the first time since June 15.

The spread between 5-year and 30-year Treasury yields rose to 124.30 basis points, a day after hitting a low of 107.80, while the spread between 2 and 10-year Treasury yields reached 123.86 basis points a day after touching its lowest levels since February.

The yield curve - a measure of future inflation expectations - had been narrowing since mid-May as investors bet the Federal Reserve will act to clamp down on inflation as the global economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. The central bank surprised some market participants with its hawkish turn at its policy meeting last week.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak before Congress on Tuesday afternoon, which investors will watching for further clues into when the central bank will begin withdrawing its support of the economy and how persistent it believes inflation will be following the reopening of the economy.

Several other key Fed officials will make appearances throughout the week. L2N2O311S

The 10-year yield eked down to 1.4784% after touching 1.509% earlier in the day. Two-year yields, which are more sensitive to interest rate changes, dropped to 0.2382% while long duration 30-year bond yields edged higher to 2.109%.

The Treasury market will likely remain volatile over the summer as investors look ahead toward the Fed's annual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming in late August, analysts said.

"There remains a degree of collective disbelief in the outright level of yields despite the Fed’s less dovish pivot and the implication for the forward path of policy rates," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

The Fed last week signaled a potentially tougher stance on inflation and shifted projections for its first two rate hikes into 2023, sparking a selloff in U.S. stocks, boosting the dollar and flattening the Treasury yield curve in its fastest re-shaping since March 2020, according to Citi analysts.

The Treasury Department auctioned $60 billion in 2-year notes Tuesday with a yield of 0.249%, a result that was largely in line with Wall Street expectations. The auction results point to continuing demand, which will likely mean that 2-year yields are near the bottom of a new trading range, said Thomas money market economist at Jefferies LLC.

"There is still a lot of cash floating around in the front-end of the curve and although we may see 2s back up to the higher end of the range, downside is pretty limited," he noted.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase window on Monday took in a record $$791.6 billion in cash from 74 counterparties, a sign investors see few attractive options available in a low-yield environment.

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0425

0.0431

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.05

0.0507

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-200/256

0.2382

-0.016

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-106/256

0.4483

-0.024

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-112/256

0.8666

-0.019

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-40/256

1.2264

-0.010

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-84/256

1.4801

-0.005

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-120/256

2.037

-0.002

30-year bond US30YT=RR

105-224/256

2.109

0.003

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.00 1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.75 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.75 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -33.50 -0.50

