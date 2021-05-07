TREASURIES-Surprisingly weak April jobs report pushes yields lower

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields backed off from two-month lows reached on Friday after the April employment report showed a much smaller-than-expected jobs gain even as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR, which dropped to 1.469%, the lowest since March 4, was last down 1.6 basis points at 1.5452%, holding below a 14-month high of 1.776% reached on March 30.

The 30-year yield US30YT=RR tumbled to its lowest level since March 1 at 2.158%. It was last up less than a basis point at 2.2449%.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by only 266,000 jobs last month after rising by 770,000 in March, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing by 978,000 jobs.

Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Capital Management in Philadelphia, said the report triggered a "knee-jerk reaction" in Treasuries, which then began to fade.

"I suspect we have probably a little bit more left in the downdraft in yields from their recent peak back in March," he said. "But the intermediate to longer-term trajectory is higher."

Inflation expectations temporarily eased in the wake of the jobs data with the breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR falling as low as 2.586% from 2.661% at the previous close. It was last at 2.66%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR also rebounded after falling. It was last at 2.474%, the highest since April 2013.

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last 2.2 basis points lower at 0.1349%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was little changed at 141.33 basis points

May 7 Friday 9:52 AM New York / 1352 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.015

0.0152

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0375

0.038

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-251/256

0.1349

-0.022

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-80/256

0.2679

-0.043

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-4/256

0.7468

-0.049

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-74/256

1.2066

-0.036

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-52/256

1.5452

-0.016

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-240/256

2.1277

0.001

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92

2.2449

0.009

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 10.50 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.50 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -27.50 -0.50 (By Karen Pierog) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.