TREASURIES-Strong demand in 10-year auction, yields dip before inflation data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields retreated from 27-month highs on Wednesday as the Treasury Department sold new 10-year notes to strong demand, and as investors waited on highly anticipated inflation data due on Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR rose to 1.970% on Tuesday, the highest since November 2019 when they hit an interim high of 1.973%. If they break above this level they would also likely top the key psychological level of 2%, which was last reached in August 2019.

The yields fell to 1.929% on Wednesday, however, as the recent increase in yields drew more investor interest. That helped the Treasury auction $37 billion of the notes to strong demand at a high yield of 1.904%, the highest since July 2019. Demand was 2.68 times the notes on offer, the strongest since May 2020. USAUCTION24

"It’s definitely a bullish result for tens," said Benjamin Jeffery, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "It's safe to say there is some buying interest despite what’s expected to be the highest CPI read since the '80s."

Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) data on Thursday will be key to whether yields continue to hold below the 1.97% area. The index is expected to have increased by 0.5% in January, and 7.3% for the year, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. EM

Yields have been rising as investors prepare for the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will hike rates more aggressively than previously expected as it tackles rising price pressures.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday that the U.S. economy may be nearing a turn lower in inflation, though he added he is still leaning towards a slightly faster pace of interest rate increases this year.

Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester also said that inflation could ease later this year as some of the constraints on supply are resolved and the Fed removes some of the support it provided to the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

She also said that the U.S. central bank will have to move faster than it has in the past to remove accommodation and tame inflation that is well above target, but it may not be necessary to start the liftoff in interest rates with a half-percentage-point hike in March.

Fed fund futures traders are pricing in more than five 25 basis point interest rate increases by December, and a 27% chance that the first hike in March is by 50 basis points. FEDWATCH

The Treasury will also sell $23 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. It saw strong demand for a $50 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday.

February 9 Wednesday 3:00PM New York / 2000 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.275

0.279

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.575

0.5847

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-21/256

1.3482

0.007

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-172/256

1.6125

0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-146/256

1.8019

-0.006

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-252/256

1.9062

-0.022

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-24/256

1.9288

-0.027

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-96/256

2.2923

-0.021

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-64/256

2.2328

-0.018

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 17.25 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.25 -3.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -19.75 -0.25 ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

