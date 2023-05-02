Treasuries Show Significant Rebound Amid Sell-Off On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Following the steep drop seen in the previous session, treasuries showed a significant move back to the upside during trading on Tuesday.

Bond prices moved sharply higher in morning trading and remained firmly positive throughout the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, tumbled by 13.5 basis points to 3.439 percent.

With the notable decrease on the day, the ten-year yield more than offset the 12.2 basis point jump seen on Monday.

The rebound by treasuries came amid a sell-off on Wall Street, with stocks moved sharply lower after ending the previous session little changed.

Some traders looked to cash in on recent strength among stocks ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 85.0 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points and an 83.5 percent chance the central bank will subsequently leave rates unchanged in June.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing new orders for U.S. manufactured goods increased by slightly more than expected in March.

The Commerce Department said factory orders advanced by 0.9 percent in March after slumping by a revised 1.1 percent in February.

Economists had expected factory orders to climb by 0.8 percent compared to the 0.7 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed job openings in the U.S. fell by more than expected in the month of March.

The Labor Department said job openings decreased to 9.590 million in March from an upwardly revised 9.974 million in February. With the drop, job openings fell to their lowest level since April 2021.

Economists had expected job openings to decline to 9.775 million from the 9.931 million originally reported for the previous month.

Trading on Wednesday is likely to be driven by reaction to the Fed's monetary policy announcement, although reports on private sector employment and service sector activity may attract attention earlier in the day.

