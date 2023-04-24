News & Insights

Markets

Treasuries Show Notable Move Back To The Upside

April 24, 2023 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Following the downturn seen over the course of the previous session, treasuries moved back to the upside during trading on Monday.

Bond prices moved higher early in the session and climbed more firmly into positive territory as the day progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 5.5 basis points to 3.515 percent.

Treasuries may have benefited from their appeal as a safe haven ahead of the release of some key economic data later this week.

Traders are likely to keep an eye reports on consumer confidence, new home sales, durable goods orders, first quarter GDP and personal income and spending.

The personal income and spending report includes a reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve and could impact the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Fed meeting next week.

Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to the latest U.S. economic data, including reports on home prices, new home sales and consumer confidence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.