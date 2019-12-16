Treasuries Show Notable Move Back To The Downside

(RTTNews) - Treasuries showed a notable move to the downside during trading on Monday, extending the wild swings seen over the two previous sessions.

Bond prices moved steadily lower over the course of the session before closing firmly in negative territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 7.3 basis points to 1.892 percent.

The ten-year note nearly offset the 7.8 basis point drop seen last Friday, which came on the heels of a 10.7 basis point jump last Thursday.

The pullback by treasuries came as traders continued to digest last week's news that the U.S. and China finally reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal.

The agreement, announced by U.S. and Chinese officials last Friday, includes suspending planned tariffs on Chinese goods as well as scaling back existing tariffs in exchange for Chinese structural reforms and purchases of U.S. goods.

The trade deal eliminates a lot of uncertainty, although traders still seem somewhat wary as they await more details about the agreement.

Additionally, the agreement does not completely end the U.S.-China trade war, as some tariffs will remain in place as negotiators begin phase two talks.

On the U.S. economic front, a report from the National Association of Homebuilder showing a substantial improvement in homebuilder confidence has added to the positive sentiment on Wall Street.

The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index spiked to 76 in December from an upwardly revised 71 in November.

Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged compared to the 70 originally reported for the previous month.

With the unexpected jump, the housing market index reached its highest level since hitting 77 in June of 1999.

Looking ahead, trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to economic reports on housing starts and industrial production.

