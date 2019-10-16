Treasuries Show Modest Move Back To The Upside

(RTTNews) - Following the notable downturn seen over the course of the previous session, treasuries showed a modest move back to the upside during trading on Wednesday.

Bond prices fluctuated early in the session but hovered in positive territory throughout the afternoon. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.3 basis points to 1.748 percent.

The rebound by treasuries came after the Commerce Department released a report showing an unexpected decrease in U.S. retail sales in the month of September.

The Commerce Department said retail sales fell by 0.3 percent in September after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.6 percent in August.

The drop came as a surprise to economists, who had expected sales to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding a notable pullback in auto sales, retail sales still edged down by 0.1 percent in September after rising by a revised 0.2 percent in August.

Economists had expected ex-auto sales to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.

The drop in retail sales has raised some concerns about the economic outlook and added to optimism about further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Home Builders released a separate report showing homebuilder confidence unexpectedly climbed to its highest level in well over a year in the month of October.

The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index jumped to 71 in October after inching up to 68 in September. Economists had expected the index to come in unchanged from the previous month.

With the unexpected increase, the housing market index rose for the fourth straight month and reached its highest level since hitting a matching reading in February of 2018.

Late in the trading day, the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, which said the U.S. economy expanded at only a slight to modest pace over the past month.

The Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the twelve Fed districts, noted business activity varied across the country.

Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to another batch of economic news, with reports on weekly jobless claims, housing starts, and industrial production likely to attract attention.

