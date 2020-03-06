Treasuries Show Another Substantial Move To The Upside

(RTTNews) - Treasuries moved sharply higher during trading on Friday, extending the strong upward move seen over the past couple weeks.

Bond prices spiked early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, plunged by 22 basis points to 0.706 percent.

With the steep drop on the day, the ten-year yield once again ended the session at a near record closing low.

The rally by treasuries came as traders continue to worry about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Recent data points to a slowdown in new coronavirus infections in China, but the disease seems to be spreading more rapidly around the rest of the world.

So far, more than 100,000 infections have been confirmed worldwide and more than 3,300 people have been killed by the virus.

The worries about the outbreak overshadowed the Labor Department's usually closely watched monthly employment report.

The report showed much stronger than expected job growth in the month of February, although traders view the data as old news as the coronavirus fears have ramped up only recently.

The Labor Department said employment surged up by 273,000 jobs in February, matching the upwardly revised spike in January.

Economists had expected employment to increase by about 175,000 jobs compared to the jump of 225,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

With the much stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate unexpectedly edged down to 3.5 percent in February from 3.6 percent in January. The rate had been expected to remain unchanged.

"We know the US economy started 2020 on a firm footing, but that won't count for much as spending slows and recession worries mount due to the economic disruption the virus is already causing," said ING Chief International Economist James Knightley.

A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed more than expected in the month of January, as the value of imports fell by more than the value of exports.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit narrowed to $45.3 billion in January from a revised $48.6 billion in December.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to narrow to $46.1 billion from the $48.9 billion originally reported for the previous month.

News on the coronavirus front is likely to remain in focus next week, overshadowing reports on consumer and producer prices, import and export prices, and consumer sentiment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.