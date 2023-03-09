TREASURIES-Shorter-dated U.S. yields fall after initial jobless claims

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - Shorter-dated U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Thursday, after labor market data showed weekly initial jobless claims rose more than expected last week, giving hope the Federal Reserve may now have the cushion to refrain from dialing up the pace of interest rate hikes.

New claims for unemployment benefits increased by 21,000 to a seasonally adjusted 211,000 for the week ended March 4, the most in five months last week, although the trend continues to point to a tight labor market.

"Investors have been looking for a spot for yields to crest, given how high they have moved and the fact the Fed seems committed to bringing down the inflation rate, any soft economic news encourages them to enter the market at those points," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"It's a probability bet investors are making, they want to be there for the turn."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 0.4 basis points at 3.980%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a negative 102.1 basis points, its deepest inversion since 1981. An inversion is seen as a reliable recession indicator.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 6.9 basis points at 4.997%.

Shorter-dates yields have climbed this week, including a jump on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door for higher and faster rate hikes and continued and reached 5.084% earlier on Wednesday, the highest level since June 15, 2007.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.348%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.3% a year for the next decade.

