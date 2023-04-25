TREASURIES-Short-term yields jump; longer-duration yields fall as regional bank fears grow

By David Randall

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - Three-month Treasury yields jumped while longer duration yields fell on Tuesday as investors balanced worries about the U.S. debt ceiling with rising concerns about the regional banking sector.

The yield of 3-month Treasuries, which could be among the securities most affected by a standoff over the U.S. debt limit, jumped 9 basis points to 5.15%, slightly below the 16-year high reached earlier this month.

Longer-duration Treasury yields, however, fell across the board as shares of First Republic Bank FRC.N fell after the company reported a more than $100 billion plunge in deposits in the first quarter, increasing fears that Wall Street has not seen the last of the regional banking crisis.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 6.3 basis points to 3.509%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 5.7 basis points to 3.721%.

Bond yields move in the opposite direction of prices.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -63.2 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 5.1 basis points at 4.139%.

April 25 Tuesday 9:30AM New York / 1330 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.015

5.1507

0.090

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.83

5.0334

-0.019

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-177/256

4.0416

-0.102

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-14/256

3.73

-0.104

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-138/256

3.5045

-0.101

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-244/256

3.4688

-0.089

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-128/256

3.4391

-0.076

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-40/256

3.7911

-0.063

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-28/256

3.6742

-0.055

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 26.00 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.50 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.00 0.00 (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Tomasz Janowski) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

