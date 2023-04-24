TREASURIES-Short-term yields flat as debt negotiations continue; 10-year yields dip

By David Randall

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields eased Monday after data suggested that inflation and economic activity slowed in March, though investors appeared increasingly concerned about a potential standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index slipped 0.19 in March, the same decline it posted in February, and slightly above market expectations for a 0.20 decline.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 5.7 basis points to 3.515%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 5 basis points to 3.728%.

Yields have dipped since mid-April as investors prepare for the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting, scheduled for May 3, in which the central bank is expected to increase its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to a range of 5% to 5.25%. Fed members are now in a so-called quiet period before the meeting, leaving markets with fewer clues into their views on the direction of the economy.

Yet three-month bills, which would be more directly affected by a standoff over raising the debt ceiling, were flat at 5.11%. The House is expected to vote on a Republican-led debt and spending bill this week.

"People are focusing increasingly week to week on the summer and the debt ceiling deadline, and that is increasingly impacting what could be some idiosyncratic moves in the Treasury market," said Fran Rodilosso, Head of Fixed Income ETF Portfolio Management at VanEck. "There's a growing sense that there's not a lot of common ground this time."

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -63.5 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 4.2 basis points at 4.148%.

April 24 Monday 10:40AM New York / 1440 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.98

5.11

-0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.86

5.062

-0.001

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-125/256

4.1521

-0.038

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-186/256

3.8479

-0.048

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-14/256

3.6124

-0.053

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-90/256

3.567

-0.053

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-208/256

3.5223

-0.050

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-56/256

3.8588

-0.048

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-16/256

3.7331

-0.045

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 27.25 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.00 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.25 -0.50 (Reporting by David Randall; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Kirsten Donovan) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.