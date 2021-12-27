TREASURIES-Short-dated yields rise before auctions

Karen Brettell Reuters
Short-dated Treasury yields edged higher on Monday before the Treasury this week sells $169 billion in new short- and intermediate-dated notes, with two-year yields trading just below almost two-year highs reached this month.

The Treasury will sell $56 billion in two-year notes on Monday, $57 billion in five-year notes on Tuesday and $56 in seven-year notes on Wednesday. It will also sell $24 billion in two-year floating-rate notes on Wednesday.

The auctions come as many traders and investors are on vacation, with trading volumes this week expected to be low.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose three basis points to 0.715%. The yields had reached 0.731% on Dec. 10, which was the highest since March 2020. The short-dated debt is highly sensitive to interest rate expectations.

Five-year yields US5YT=RR rose one basis point to 1.253% and seven-year yields US7YT=RR rose half a basis point to 1.419%. Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell half a basis point to 1.488%.

Many analysts expect Treasury yields to rise in 2022, with the Federal Reserve expected to begin increasing rates as the economy rebounds from COVID-19 related business shutdowns. Fed fund futures traders are fully pricing in a rate hike by May. 0#FF:

December 27 Monday 9:04AM New York / 1404 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0725

0.0735

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1875

0.1903

0.017

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-151/256

0.7151

0.027

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-6/256

0.9919

0.021

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-252/256

1.2532

0.011

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-136/256

1.4191

0.005

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-248/256

1.4876

-0.005

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-72/256

1.9221

-0.010

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-152/256

1.8928

-0.014

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps)

Net Change (bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread

22.75

-1.00

U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread

18.75

-0.50

U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread

10.25

-0.50

U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread

7.25

0.00

U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread

-17.00

0.00

