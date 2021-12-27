TREASURIES-Short-dated yields rise before auctions

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Short-dated Treasury yields edged higher on Monday before the Treasury this week sells $169 billion in new short- and intermediate-dated notes, with two-year yields trading just below almost two-year highs reached this month.
The Treasury will sell $56 billion in two-year notes on Monday, $57 billion in five-year notes on Tuesday and $56 in seven-year notes on Wednesday. It will also sell $24 billion in two-year floating-rate notes on Wednesday.
The auctions come as many traders and investors are on vacation, with trading volumes this week expected to be low.
Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose three basis points to 0.715%. The yields had reached 0.731% on Dec. 10, which was the highest since March 2020. The short-dated debt is highly sensitive to interest rate expectations.
Five-year yields US5YT=RR rose one basis point to 1.253% and seven-year yields US7YT=RR rose half a basis point to 1.419%. Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell half a basis point to 1.488%.
Many analysts expect Treasury yields to rise in 2022, with the Federal Reserve expected to begin increasing rates as the economy rebounds from COVID-19 related business shutdowns. Fed fund futures traders are fully pricing in a rate hike by May. 0#FF:
December 27 Monday 9:04AM New York / 1404 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
0.0725
0.0735
0.002
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
0.1875
0.1903
0.017
Two-year note US2YT=RR
99-151/256
0.7151
0.027
Three-year note US3YT=RR
100-6/256
0.9919
0.021
Five-year note US5YT=RR
99-252/256
1.2532
0.011
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
100-136/256
1.4191
0.005
10-year note US10YT=RR
98-248/256
1.4876
-0.005
20-year bond US20YT=RR
101-72/256
1.9221
-0.010
30-year bond US30YT=RR
99-152/256
1.8928
-0.014
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
22.75
-1.00
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
18.75
-0.50
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
10.25
-0.50
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
7.25
0.00
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-17.00
0.00
(Editing by Alison Williams)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.