TREASURIES-Short-dated yields jump further as debt ceiling talks continue

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 10, 2023 — 04:23 am EDT

Written by Samuel Indyk for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Short-dated U.S. Treasury bill yields jumped on Wednesday after wrangling in Washington over raising the U.S. debt ceiling continued, with around three weeks until the government could run out of cash to pay its obligations.

The yield on the one-month T-bill US1MT=TWEB rose by more than 25 basis points (bps) to as much as 5.827%, hitting its highest since at least August 2001, according to Tradeweb data.

The yield on the two-month T-bill US2MT=TWEB rose 11 bps to 5.233%.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden and top lawmakers agreed to further talks aimed at breaking a deadlock over raising the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt limit, with just three weeks before the country may be forced into an unprecedented default.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com))

