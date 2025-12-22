Markets

Treasuries See Further Downside Amid Continued Strength On Wall Street

December 22, 2025 — 03:33 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Treasuries saw modest weakness during trading on Monday, extending the pullback seen during last Friday's session.

Bond prices moved lower early in the session and saw some further downside as the day progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose 1.8 basis points to 4.169 percent.

The weakness among treasuries came amid continued strength on Wall Street, as stocks extended the strong upward move seen over the two previous sessions.

Technology stocks helped lead the way higher once again, with Oracle (ORCL) and Micron Technology (MU) posting strong gains.

Overall trading activity appeared somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.

Some traders may also be away from their desks as they look to get a head start on the Christmas Day holiday on Thursday.

Reports on durable goods orders, third quarter GDP, industrial production and consumer confidence are still likely to attract attention on Tuesday.

