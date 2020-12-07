TREASURIES-Safety-minded investors drive yields lower

By Ross Kerber

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Yields on most U.S. Treasuries fell on Monday as rising coronavirus caseloads and international tensions drove investors to buy the safe securities.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 2.5 basis points at 0.9443% in morning trading, and flattening the yield curve.

On Friday the yield on the note reached 0.986%, its highest level since March and close to the 1% threshold, on optimism that a poor jobs report would drive Washington to pass a new round of economic stimulus.

Monday's reversal showed the questions investors still face during a period when vaccines seem ready to end the pandemic but on an uncertain timeline while health statistics deteriorate, said Jason Pride, chief investment officer for private wealth at Glenmede.

"This market is seeing volatility as people wrestle with this concept of having a vaccine and too-early reopenings" at the same time, he said.

President-elect Joe Biden said he will nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for secretary of health and human services on Monday as one of the top officials on his team to fight the pandemic. The U.S. daily death toll has exceeded 2,000 in recent days as officials prepare for a mammoth vaccination effort.

Wall Street's main indexes were set to retreat from record levels on Monday as fresh Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong dented sentiment, while investors also awaited concrete signs of progress on a coronavirus relief bill.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 79 basis points, about 2 basis points lower than Friday's close. At one point on Friday it reached 82.5 basis points, its highest since February 2018.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was roughly unchanged at 0.1468% in morning trading.

December 7 Monday 9:08AM New York / 1408 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.08

0.0811

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.095

0.0964

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-245/256

0.1468

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-34/256

0.2046

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-222/256

0.402

-0.021

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-160/256

0.6801

-0.024

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-88/256

0.9443

-0.025

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-224/256

1.4987

-0.023

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-28/256

1.7059

-0.025

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.25 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.00 0.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

