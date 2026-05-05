Markets

Treasuries Regain Ground As Crude Oil Pulls Back Sharply

May 05, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Following the significant weakness seen in the previous session, treasuries regained some ground during trading on Tuesday.

Bond prices advanced early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 3.0 basis points to 4.416 percent.

The ten-year yield surged by 6.8 basis points on Monday, reaching its highest closing level since last July.

Treasuries benefitted from a sharp pullback by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures plunging by nearly 4 percent after spiking by more than 4 percent in the previous session.

Crude oil prices have given back ground amid easing concerns about escalating tensions in the Middle East, as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the U.S.-Iran ceasefire is "not over" despite Iranian attacks against the United Arab Emirates.

"Ultimately the President is going to make a decision whether anything were to escalate into a violation of a ceasefire," Hegseth said. "Right now, the ceasefire certainly holds but we're going to be watching very, very closely."

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine told reporters Iran's attacks fall "below the threshold of restarting major combat operations at this point."

Hegseth also said two U.S. commercial ships, along with American destroyers, have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, declaring the "lane is clear."

In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Institute for Supply Management showed a slight slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in the month of April.

The ISM said its services PMI slipped to 53.6 in April after falling to 54.0 in March, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 53.7.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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