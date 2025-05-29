Markets

Treasuries Regain Ground After Court Blocks Trump's Tariffs

May 29, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Treasuries moved to the upside during trading on Thursday, regaining ground following the pullback seen over the two previous sessions.

Bond prices advanced in morning trading and remained firmly positive throughout the afternoon. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 5.3 basis points to 4.424 percent.

The rebound by treasuries came following news that a federal court blocked U.S. President Donald Trump's "reciprocal tariffs" on imports from U.S. trade partners from going into effect.

The Court Of International Trade ruled Trump overstepped his authority to impose the tariffs by invoking emergency economic powers.

The Trump administration immediately appealed the ruling, which could end up being decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Treasuries may have benefitted from their appeal as a safe haven amid lingering uncertainty trade following the ruling.

"The administration is appealing the decision to invalidate the tariffs and is likely working on alternative proposals to replace the invalidated one in case they lose," said Bill Adams, Chief Economist for Comerica Bank. He added, "The surprise court decision reinforces the depth of uncertainty overhanging the economy in 2025."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.