TREASURIES-Record low yield in 10-year auction shows strong demand

By Ross Kerber and Noel Randewich

July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. sold $29 billion worth of 10-year notes for the lowest high yield on record on Wednesday, indicating strong demand for the safe-haven securities despite a flood of new issuance to fund economic stimulus in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The high yield was 0.653% in the auction of the benchmark notes US10YT=RR, the U.S. Treasury Department said. That compared to the previous high yield of 0.7% in May, and continuing a trend from Tuesday when 3-year notes US3YT=RR also sold for the lowest high yield ever.

Bids accepted from non-dealers accounted for 80.3% of the sale, compared with an average of 71.5%, according to a note from BMO Capital Markets.

Following the auction, Treasury yields were stable for the session, with the 10-year yield was down less than a basis point at 0.6463%.

Analysts said the auction showed investors were willing to look past rising U.S. deficits and the ongoing pandemic, perhaps because the securities still return more than the debt of other governments.

"It was definitely an auction that was well received by primary market participants," said BMO Capital Markets rates strategist Ben Jeffery.

“As the world’s preferred save haven assets, the structural demand for Treasuries is always going to be a natural outlet for those looking for safety, and even more with low or negative interest rates in Europe," he said.

Wall Street edged higher in choppy trading, supported by technology shares as early signs of an economic rebound overrode fears of another lockdown due to a jump in coronavirus cases across the country.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 49 basis points, about a basis point higher than at its close on Tuesday and near its level since mid-June.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1567% in afternoon trading.

July 8 Wednesday 1:32PM New York / 1732 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.145

0.1475

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-240/256

0.1567

-0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-212/256

0.1825

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-206/256

0.2896

-0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-24/256

0.4863

0.000

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-204/256

0.6463

-0.002

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-144/256

1.1497

-0.007

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-188/256

1.3839

-0.005

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 5.75 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 3.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.25 -0.25

