Treasuries Rebound Amid Ongoing Optimism About Interest Rates

(RTTNews) - After giving back ground in the previous session, treasuries resumed their recent upward trend during trading on Tuesday.

Bond prices moved higher early in the day and remained in positive territory throughout the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 3.2 basis points to 3.922 percent.

The ten-year yield more than offset the 2.6 basis point increase seen on Monday, ending the session at its lowest closing level in almost five months.

The rebound by treasuries came amid continued optimism about the outlook for interest rates following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement last week.

While the Fed's latest projections pointed to three interest rate cuts next year, investors widely expect the central bank to lower rates more aggressively.

Adding to the positive sentiment, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly has said interest rate cuts are likely to be appropriate next year because of an improvement in inflation.

The Federal Reserve must make sure "we don't give people price stability but take away jobs," Daly told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 67.5 percent chance the Fed lowers rates by a quarter point in March 2024.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report this morning unexpectedly showing a substantial increase in new residential construction in the U.S. in the month of November.

The report said housing starts soared by 14.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.560 million in November after inching up by 0.2 percent to a downwardly revised rate of 1.359 million in October.

The surge surprised economists, who had expected housing starts to decrease by 0.9 percent to an annual rate of 1.360 million from the 1.372 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said building permits slumped by 2.5 percent to an annual rate of 1.460 million in November after jumping by 1.8 percent to an upwardly revised rate of 1.498 million in October.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, were expected to fall by 1.1 percent to an annual rate of 1.470 million from the 1.487 million originally reported for the previous month.

Trading on Wednesday may be impacted by reaction to the latest U.S. economic data, including reports on consumer confidence and existing home sales.

