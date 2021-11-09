TREASURIES-Real yields tumble as traders eye inflation risk

By Ross Kerber

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury real yields fell sharply on Tuesday as traders hedging against the possibility of rising prices scooped up inflation-linked securities, even as they also bought conventional debt as a low-risk investment.

The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities US10YTIP=RR dipped as low as -1.21%, the lowest since early August, and the yield on 30-year TIPS US30YTIP=RR touched a record low of -0.592%.

The growing demand for TIPS indicated concerns about inflation taking hold among a broader swath of investors and the public, analysts said.

"The headline inflation numbers we're getting monthly, it's no longer a phenomenon for investment professionals, now it's hitting the mainstream," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy for WisdomTree.

At the same time, the continued buying of conventional debt showed investors trying to parse out the next moves of the U.S. Federal Reserve, said Flanagan and others, and suggested at least some investors have confidence the Fed can limit price hikes.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was down 6.3 basis points at 1.4341% in afternoon trading. The yield on the 30-year bond reached as low as 1.795%, the lowest since July, and was last down 6.6 basis points at1.8218%.

The Fed this month will begin to remove the first pillar of extraordinary stimulus it introduced in March 2020 to shield the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, as it starts to taper its massive bond purchases. There is growing debate over how much longer high inflation can be tolerated.

Some of the decline in yields on Tuesday came in the morning after the U.S. Labor Department said producer prices increased solidly in October. Traditionally that might push up yields, according to Stan Shipley, managing director for Evercore ISI, but he said the continued buying showed investors remain interested in safe U.S. securities.

"People are sitting here unwilling to take risks," he said.

Demand for an auction of $39 billion in 10-year Treasury notes was "on the weak side", according to a note to investors from DRW Holdings strategist Lou Brien.

An auction of $25 billion in 30-year bonds US30YT=RR will follow on Wednesday, which is also the scheduled release date for consumer price index data that will be closely watched as a gauge of inflation.

Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy for TD Securities, said another factor influencing Tuesday's trading included a sense that non-U.S. central banks are feeling less hawkish pressure, leading to buying overseas.

Germany's 10-year inflation-linked bond, which reflects so-called real yields, fell to a record low of -2.09%. DE10YIL=RR

Misra also noted a recent report that U.S. President Joe Biden met with Fed Governor Lael Brainard as a potential next Fed Chair. She would be considered a dovish pick.

The bond buying pushed down a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was about two basis points lower at 102 basis points, its lowest since Oct. 28.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 3.8 basis points at 0.4108%.

November 9 Tuesday 2:58PM New York / 1958 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.045

0.0456

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.06

0.0609

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-238/256

0.4108

-0.038

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-24/256

0.7183

-0.041

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-68/256

1.07

-0.050

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-104/256

1.3138

-0.063

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-84/256

1.4341

-0.063

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-84/256

1.8513

-0.057

30-year bond US30YT=RR

104-20/256

1.8218

-0.066

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.50 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.50 -3.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.50 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -20.75 0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Andrea Ricci and Dan Grebler) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

