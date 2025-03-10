Treasuries Rally as Trump’s Transition Talk Sparks Recession Fears

US Treasuries rallied on Monday as President Trump’s comments about a "period of transition" intensified fears of a potential recession. His remarks, coupled with signals of a cautious Fed outlook, pushed yields on three- to 10-year bonds down by about 10 basis points, reflecting investor concerns over an economic slowdown amid shifting fiscal policies.





Yields on two-year Treasuries fell approximately nine basis points to 3.91%, as swaps traders priced in a possible 75 basis point cut by year’s end. The market remains on edge amid uncertainty over further policy moves, with analysts warning that the mixed signals from declining yields and recession fears could disrupt growth prospects, particularly if additional fiscal tightening or trade challenges emerge.





Market Overview:





US Treasury yields declined across maturities, with three- to 10-year yields falling by about 10 basis points.



Two-year yields dropped to 3.91%, indicating cautious investor sentiment.



Swaps traders expect a 75 basis point Fed rate cut by year’s end, though a quarter-point cut isn’t fully priced until June.



Key Points:



Trump’s "transition" comments have heightened recession fears and spurred market volatility.



Ongoing trade tensions and fiscal policy uncertainties continue to weigh on market sentiment.



Reduced public spending and evolving inflation pressures are adding to economic uncertainty.



Looking Ahead:



Market participants will closely monitor upcoming payroll and inflation data for further clues.



Future policy adjustments by the Fed and government will be crucial in setting the economic trajectory.



The interplay between fiscal restraint and slowing consumer demand could signal a prolonged downturn.



Bull Case:



A potential Fed rate cut, as indicated by swaps traders, could stimulate economic growth by reducing borrowing costs and encouraging spending.



Lower Treasury yields may attract investors seeking safe-haven assets, potentially stabilizing financial markets and supporting economic stability.



Trump's comments on a "period of transition" might signal a willingness to adjust policies if economic indicators worsen, potentially mitigating recession risks.



Reduced yields could lead to increased demand for long-term bonds, providing cheaper capital for businesses and governments to invest in growth initiatives.



A more dovish Fed stance could eventually ease economic pressures and support a recovery if implemented effectively.



Bear Case:



Heightened recession fears and market volatility could deter investment and consumer spending, exacerbating economic slowdowns.



Persistent trade tensions and fiscal policy uncertainties may continue to disrupt growth prospects and increase the likelihood of a recession.



Reduced public spending and evolving inflation pressures could further complicate economic recovery efforts.



The mixed signals from declining yields and recession fears may confuse market participants, leading to cautious behavior and reduced economic activity.



A prolonged downturn could result from the interplay between fiscal restraint and slowing consumer demand, potentially leading to a deeper economic contraction.



Despite these headwinds, some analysts remain divided on the outlook. While a more dovish stance by the Fed could eventually ease rates, persistent uncertainties surrounding trade policies and fiscal tightening may dampen any quick recovery. The mixed data continue to fuel debate over whether these developments herald a deeper recession or merely a temporary market correction.Looking ahead, investors should prepare for a volatile period as economic data and policy shifts unfold. Caution remains paramount, with market participants advised to monitor indicators such as consumer spending, inflation, and the Fed’s actions. The evolving economic landscape suggests that, even with current gains in Treasuries, further adjustments may be necessary to navigate a potential slowdown.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.