Treasuries Pull Back Off Best Levels But Close Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - After moving notably higher early in the session, treasuries gave back ground over the course of the trading day on Friday.

Bond prices pulled back well off their best levels of the day but remained in positive territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dipped by 2 basis points to 1.422 percent after hitting a low of 1.372 percent.

The early strength among treasuries came amid lingering concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which seems to be spreading faster than other strains.

Worries the variant could slow the global economic recovery and lead central banks to be less aggressive in tightening monetary policy contributed to appeal of treasuries.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as some traders stuck to the sidelines amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front.

Trading activity may be somewhat subdued next week in the lead-up to Christmas, although traders are still likely to keep an eye on some key U.S. economic data.

Next week's trading could be impacted by reaction to reports on consumer confidence, personal income and spending, durable goods orders and new and existing home sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.