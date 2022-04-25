Markets

Treasuries Pull Back Off Best Levels But Close In Positive Territory

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session modestly higher, treasuries saw some further upside during the trading day on Monday.

Bond prices gave back ground after an early rally but still closed in positive territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 8 basis points to 2.826 percent after hitting a low of 2.760 percent.

With the decrease on the day, the ten-year yield continued to give back ground after ending last Thursday's trading at its highest closing level since December 2018.

Treasuries initially benefited from their appeal as a safe haven amid weakness in the global stock markets.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as stocks on Wall Street showed a notable turnaround after seeing an initial sell-off.

Trading activity remained somewhat subdued, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.

Reports on durable goods orders, consumer confidence, new home sales, first quarter GDP and personal income and spending are likely to attract attention in the coming days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular