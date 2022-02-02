TREASURIES-Private payrolls miss weighs on yields; Treasury cuts auction sizes

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - An unexpected decline in private payrolls on Wednesday pushed U.S. Treasury yields slightly lower as investors weighed the significance for Friday's broader jobs report and the Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates this year.

Private payrolls dropped by 301,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report said, well below an increase of 207,000 jobs expected by economists polled by Reuters. Data for December was revised lower to show 776,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 807,000.

The jobs losses were likely impacted by effectof the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, ADP said.

The ADP report, which is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics, has a poor record predicting the private payrolls component of the government's employment report.

The stall in a rapid increase in Treasury yields in January, which by some measures was its largest since 2009, has helped bolster U.S. stocks, said Craig Johnson, technical market strategist at Piper Sandler & Co.

"The return of the buy-the-dip mantra following extremely oversold conditions, interest rate stabilization, and a relatively solid earnings backdrop have been the primary drivers of the recent recovery," he said.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 3.2 basis points to 1.768%, though it remains nearly 30 basis points higher than where it ended 2021. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 2.8 basis points to 2.096%.

The Treasury said on Wednesday it expects to cut the size of 2-, 3- and 5-year note auctions by $2 billion each per month over the coming quarter, while 7-year auctions will be cut by $3 billion per month in the same period.

New and reopened 10-year note and 30-year bond auctions will also be reduced by $2 billion, while the 20-year bond auctions will be cut by $4 billion.L1N2UD0YO

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on 2- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 60.6 basis points, nearly 20 points lower than where it ended 2021.

The 2-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.5 basis point at 1.160%.

February 2 Wednesday 2:47PM New York / 1947 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.19

0.1927

-0.023

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.4575

0.4649

-0.020

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-113/256

1.1595

-0.005

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-74/256

1.3719

-0.011

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-130/256

1.603

-0.020

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-32/256

1.7309

-0.029

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-124/256

1.768

-0.032

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-132/256

2.1549

-0.036

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-28/256

2.0966

-0.027

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 15.50 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -17.50 0.75 (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Bernadette Baum and Leslie Adler) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.