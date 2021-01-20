TREASURIES-Prices little changed as Biden presidency begins

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, Jan 20 - Treasury prices traded little changed on Wednesday after Joe Biden, who has pledged to jump-start a battered U.S. economy with a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, was sworn in as U.S. president and $24 billion of 20-year Treasury bonds were sold at auction.

A slight rise in Treasury prices pushed yields down, with the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR trading at 1.090%.

Biden was expected to sign executive orders and memorandums in the Oval Office of the White House in the afternoon, making his first moves on the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

Biden also will begin the process of re-entering the Paris climate accord and issue a sweeping order tackling climate change, including revoking the presidential permit granted to the disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline, aides said.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq stock indices hit all-time highs on optimism about a COVID-19 vaccine and bets on a bigger pandemic relief plan under a Democrat-controlled Congress.

The government sale of 20-year Treasury bonds was a bit weak, yielding a full basis point higher at 1.657% than the market price at the bidding deadline, said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

"It was not dramatically weak," Brien said, adding the auction was one of only eight the government has held at the 20-year term.

Yields on the 20-year bond US20YT=RR traded at 1.646, barely higher than 1.64% at the close on Tuesday.

A recent run-up in yields since the start of 2021 seems to have stalled for the moment, Brien said.

The government will sell $15 billion in 10-year TIPS at auction on Thursday.

A surge in the bond market's best gauge of the pace of future inflation could be underestimating how long the economic shock from the pandemic will last as investors piled into 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS.

TIPS yields US10YTIP=RR traded lower at -1.043%.

U.S. homebuilder confidence in the market for single family homes unexpectedly fell in January, pulled down by surging COVID-19 infections and more expensive lumber that tempered expectations for stronger growth but augured rising inflation.

Investors expects data for December on housing starts, building permits and home sales on Thursday will generally show a still strong market. Analysts expect building permits and housing to post gains of 5.9% and 1.2%, respectively, while existing home sales to have fallen by 2.5%.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB rose slightly to 96.50 basis points from 95.60 bid at the close on Tuesday.

The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven rate, the yield difference between 10-year Treasuries and 10-year TIPS, rose to 2.113% on Tuesday, the highest in more than two years,

The inauguration is something the market is looking past at this point, said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies LLC, in New York.

Yields jumped last week ahead of Biden stimulus plans, but have since traded in a narrow range, backing off from a sudden rise at the start of 2021.

January 20 Wednesday 2:02PM New York / 1902 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.08

0.0811

-0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.09

0.0913

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-254/256

0.129

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-202/256

0.1959

-0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-166/256

0.447

0.000

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-4/256

0.7709

-0.002

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-4/256

1.0887

-0.003

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-120/256

1.6438

0.004

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-16/256

1.8409

0.002

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.25 0.00 (Reporting by Herbert Lash Editing by Mark Heinrich and Nick Zieminski) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.