TREASURIES-Prices fall, yield curve steepens on potential relief package

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on Wednesday as investors took comfort in President Donald Trump's comments urging Congress to pass an airline bailout deal as well as a stimulus package for small businesses.

Bond prices also slid after the market continued to price in a victory for Democratic challenger Joe Biden in next month's presidential election, and ahead of a $35 billion U.S. 10-year note auction later on Wednesday.

Investors tend to sell Treasuries ahead of an auction to push the yield higher so they can buy them at a lower price, a move called supply concession.

U.S. yields recovered following a brief fall late Tuesday after Trump said he would suspend stimulus talks until after the election and accused House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi of not negotiating in good faith.

The yield curve also resumed its steepening trend on Wednesday after flattening the previous session.

Trump said late on Tuesday Congress should quickly extend $25 billion in new payroll assistance to U.S. passenger airlines furloughing thousands of workers as air travel remains down sharply amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, Trump also urged Congress to approve the $135 billion payroll protection program for small businesses.

"There's still some potential for relief. Trump's tweets on the airline money and the payroll protection program and that's one reason why we're seeing some risk-on moves," said Justin Lederer, Treasury trader at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

"In a larger picture, yes, the stimulus could be delayed but overall it would be ultimately passed. We don't know what it would look like and it would depend on who wins the election," he added

In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to 0.78%, from 0.74% late on Tuesday. Ten-year yields rose to their highest level since June earlier on Tuesday.

Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were at 1.583%, up from 1.537% the previous session. Earlier on Tuesday 30-year yields climbed to a four-month peak.

The yield curve steepened on Wednesday as well, with the spread between the 10-year and two-year widening to 62.2 basis points US2US10=TWEB.

A steeper curve suggests expectations of higher growth and inflation.

Biden's widening lead in the polls over Trump less than a month before the election and the possibility of a Democratic sweep in Congress have helped the steepening narrative. A victory for Biden and a Democratic sweep in Congress would mean higher fiscal spending and more Treasury supply.

"The idea of a Biden win and a Democratic sweep has helped steepen the curve. The Biden platform in terms of actual spending is going to be much bigger than what Trump is offering," said Rob Robis, chief global fixed income strategist, at BCA Research.

Investors are also focused on the 10-year sale later on Wednesday, with analysts expecting solid demand. Tuesday's auction of a record $52 billion in three-year notes had a decent outcome, with the bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44 higher than 2.28 last month.

"I don't think we have a significant downside barring a weak auction," said Cantor's Fitzgerald. "I think there would be buyers if the 10-year gets to 80 basis points."

October 7 Wednesday 10:31 AM New York / 1431 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0975

0.0989

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.11

0.1116

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-241/256

0.1547

0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-198/256

0.2008

0.012

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-144/256

0.3387

0.024

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-202/256

0.5521

0.031

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-136/256

0.7801

0.040

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-44/256

1.3453

0.039

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-32/256

1.5804

0.043

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.50 0.50 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.