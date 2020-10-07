TREASURIES-Prices fall, yield curve steepens on hopes of smaller relief package

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices fell on Wednesday, amid hope there could be a relief package for airlines, small businesses, and individuals, after President Donald Trump scuppered talks for a comprehensive coronavirus-related stimulus the previous session.

Bond prices also weakened after a decent outcome for the $35 billion U.S. 10-year note auction on Wednesday, and investors looked to the $23 billion U.S. 30-year bond sale on Thursday.

The bid-to-cover for the 10-year note sale, a gauge of demand, was at 2.47, higher than both the 2.30 for the September auction and the 2.41 for the larger new issue in August.

U.S. yields recovered following a brief fall late Tuesday after Trump said he would suspend stimulus talks until after the election.

The yield curve on Wednesday also resumed its steepening trend on Wednesday after flattening the previous session.

Trump said late Tuesday Congress should quickly extend $25 billion in new payroll assistance to struggling U.S. passenger airlines, which laid off thousands of workers as air travel remains down sharply.

In a tweet, Trump also urged Congress to approve the $135 billion payroll protection program for small businesses and the stimulus checks of $1,200 for individuals.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Trump for backing away from talks on a comprehensive deal, but asked Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday to review a standalone bill for $25 billion in aid to airlines, her spokesman wrote on Twitter.

"There's still some potential for relief," said Justin Lederer, Treasury trader at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

"In a larger picture, yes, the stimulus could be delayed but overall it would be ultimately passed. We don't know what it would look like and it would depend on who wins the election," he added.

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to 0.786%, from 0.74% late on Tuesday. Ten-year yields rose to their highest level since June earlier on Tuesday.

Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were at 1.593%, up from 1.537% the previous session. Earlier on Tuesday 30-year yields climbed to a four-month peak.

The yield curve steepened on Wednesday as well, with the spread between the 10-year and two-year widening to 63 basis points US2US10=TWEB.

A steeper curve suggests expectations of higher growth and inflation, as the market continued to price in a victory for Democratic challenger Joe Biden in next month's presidential election.

Biden's widening lead in the polls over Trump less than a month before the election and the possibility of a Democratic sweep in Congress have helped the steepening narrative, analysts said. A victory for Biden and a Democratic sweep in Congress would mean higher fiscal spending and more Treasury supply.

Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York said a substantial steepening of the yield curve typically follows an economic recession.

"If the yield curve gets steeper than it is today, I think the Federal Reserve will probably decide to do yield curve control and start buying long-term bonds," he added.

Also on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve's minutes to the September policy meeting showed policymakers were divided over how to apply their new approach to monetary policy.

Treasuries showed little reaction to the Fed minutes.

October 7 Wednesday 2:33PM New York / 1833 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0975

0.0989

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.11

0.1116

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-240/256

0.1567

0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-196/256

0.2034

0.014

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-136/256

0.345

0.030

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-192/256

0.5579

0.037

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-124/256

0.7851

0.045

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-16/256

1.3518

0.046

30-year bond US30YT=RR

94-252/256

1.5866

0.050

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -36.50 0.50

