TREASURIES-Poor Q2 data, Trump tweet send yields to lowest in months

By Ross Kerber

July 30 (Reuters) - Traders drove U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest in months on Thursday after data showed the U.S. economy contracted at its steepest pace in decades and President Donald Trump tweeted about delaying the upcoming election.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 4.1 basis points at 0.5397% in morning trading after reaching as low as 0.538%, its lowest since March 9.

Yields on other Treasuries also fell as investors bought up the government bonds as safe havens against both economic and political uncertainty.

Some of the decline came after the Commerce Department said gross domestic product fell at a 32.9% annualized rate in the second quarter, largely in April after restaurants, bars and factories had to shutter to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soon after, Trump raised the possibility of delaying the nation's November presidential election. Trump, without evidence, repeated his claims of mail-in voter fraud and wrote on Twitter: "delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

Both events turned investors more cautious, with major U.S. stock indexes opening lower. The economic data reinforced the inclination of the Federal Reserve to add to accommodative policy, said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy for TD Securities.

Meanwhile Trump's tweet cast doubt on whether the U.S. election will be conducted smoothly, market analysts said.

"Certainly President Trump's tweet was read as a negative in the equity and bond markets. It created a risk-off trade," said Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 42 basis points, about 2 basis points lower than Wednesday's close and well below its level of 68 basis points on June 5.

July 30 Thursday 9:55AM New York / 1355 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.095

0.0963

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1025

0.1043

-0.008

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-2/256

0.1211

-0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-248/256

0.1356

-0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-26/256

0.2296

-0.023

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-212/256

0.3999

-0.034

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-208/256

0.5397

-0.041

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-200/256

0.9702

-0.052

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-120/256

1.1913

-0.053

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.75 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.50 0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

