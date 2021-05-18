TREASURIES-Nominal U.S. yields little changed as inflation remains in focus

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - Nominal U.S. Treasury yields remained little changed on Tuesday but strong consumer demand as seen in Walmart Inc WMT.Nand Home Depot Inc HD.Nresults provided fodder for investors who take issue with the Federal Reserve's narrative of transient inflation.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was up 0.9 basis points at 1.649%, below a spike above 1.75% reached in late March.

But breakeven rates rose, the difference in yield between inflation protected securities and nominal debt.

"The market is pushing back on the Fed's narrative that inflation is actually transient," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale. "Clearly you're seeing the inflation expectations being priced into breakevens."

Trying to judge inflation concerns by looking at nominal yields is difficult in an environment where the Fed is buying a lot of securities, Rajappa said.

The Treasury sold $34 billion in 52-week notes at a new record low of 0.055%, down from a previous low of 0.065% last month, reflecting the power of the Fed's zero interest rate policy, Action Economics said.

The market was waiting for the release on Wednesday of the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting in April, but nothing significant is expected, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott.

"It's unlikely that we're going to get material changes out of the FOMC minutes," he said.

On the margin there are concerns about inflation, LeBas said.

"Forward breakevens are lower than spot breakevens, suggesting the market thinks inflation is going to rise then fall," he said.

Walmart raised its full-year earnings forecast after shoppers armed with government stimulus checks ventured back into stores and Home Depot reported a bigger-than-expected 31% jump in quarterly same-store sales.

While the strong results were driven by pent-up demand, the longer-term impact on inflation from increased consumer spending is still an open question.

U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in April as a Commerce Department report showed housing starts tumbled 9.5%.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 1.6 basis points to 2.371%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR edged up to 2.734%, after ending Monday at 2.717%, near its highest close in just over a decade.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.554%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.5% a year for the next decade.

May 18 Tuesday 2:15PM New York / 1815 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.015

0.0152

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.03

0.0304

-0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-243/256

0.1511

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-194/256

0.3315

-0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-162/256

0.8259

-0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-182/256

1.2936

0.004

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-200/256

1.6488

0.009

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-160/256

2.2776

0.016

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-20/256

2.3713

0.016

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) GooU.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 10.25 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -4.00 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -32.00 0.25 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.