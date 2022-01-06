TREASURIES-No let-up in U.S. bond selloff as Fed ponders asset sales

Updates prices pars 2-4, adds move in TIPS in par 13 and fresh comment in par 14

LONDON , Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose along the curve on Thursday, as traders narrowed the odds on an early hike in U.S. interest rates and prepared for the possibility of the Federal Reserve cutting its bond holdings.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR, which track near-term rate expectations, rose to a 22-month high of 0.87% and were last up three basis points on the day.

At the long end of the curve, 30-year yields US30YT=RR rose by a similar margin to a 11-week peak of 2.134%.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose to 1.744%, the highest level since April 2021.

Minutes of the Fed's December meeting, published on Wednesday, hinted the U.S. central bank might raise rates as early as March. Analysts had thought May or June were more likely.

Some participants also thought it could be appropriate to start reeling in the size of the central bank's balance sheet - underscoring a big shift in policymakers' tone over recent months as inflation has remained unexpectedly hot.

"After pussyfooting around the start of tapering for months, the Fed theme changed rapidly to faster tapering, and earlier and more rate hikes," said Rabobank strategist Philip Marey.

"Now we can add earlier and faster balance sheet reduction."

Fed funds futures 0#FF: imply an almost 80% chance of a rate rise to 0.25% at the March Fed meeting, and rates around 0.80% by the end of the year. FEDWATCH

Thursday's moves add to a tumultuous start to 2022 for the U.S. bond market, which analysts said could be a warning shot for other asset classes, especially emerging markets.

Ten-year Treasury yields have shot up around 21 bps this week, which puts them on track for their biggest weekly jump since June 2020.

Two-year yields are up almost 13 bps and set for their biggest weekly rise since late 2019.

Real or inflation-adjusted yields also rose, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) rising to -0.81%, their highest level in just over six months US10YTIP=RR.

"A lot of assets are priced on real rates remaining low," said Mizuho rates strategist Peter McCallum. "So even if real yields are low, their rise, especially at the short end, is going to see equity downside."

US 2-year yield, absolute weekly change in bpshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3EZqB7O

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Sydney and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; editing by John Stonestreet)

