Treasuries Move To The Downside As Fed Meeting Looms

(RTTNews) - After ending last Friday's session roughly flat, treasuries moved to the downside during the trading day on Monday.

Bond prices regained ground after coming under pressure early in the session but remained in negative territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose 3.0 basis points to 4.875 percent.

The weakness among treasuries came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

With the Fed widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the potential for further rate hikes.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 98.2 percent chance the Fed will leave rates unchanged this week and a 74.1 percent chance rates will remain unchanged in December.

Following the Fed announcement, the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report is likely to move into the spotlight later in the week.

Trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to reports on home prices, consumer confidence and Chicago-area business activity, although activity may remain subdued as the Fed announcement looms.

