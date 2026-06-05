Treasuries Move Sharply Lower Following Stronger Than Expected Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - Treasuries moved sharply lower during trading on Friday, more than offsetting the strength seen in the previous session.

Bond prices tumbled early in the session and remained firmly negative throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price surged 5.9 basis points to 4.536 percent.

The significant weakness among treasuries came following the release of much stronger than expected U.S. jobs data, which raised concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

The Labor Department released a report showing non-farm payroll employment shot up by 172,000 jobs in May after surging by an upwardly revised 179,000 jobs in April.

Economists had expected employment to climb by 85,000 jobs compared to the addition of 115,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The report showed notable growth in leisure and hospitality, local government, and health care jobs, while employment in the financial activities sector declined.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate came in at 4.3 percent in May, unchanged from April after in line with economist estimates.

The data has added to recent speculation that the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates at their current level for an extended period or potentially even raise rates.

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