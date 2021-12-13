Treasuries Move Notably Higher As Fed Announcement Looms

(RTTNews) - After ending last Friday's nearly unchanged, treasuries showed a notable move to the upside during trading on Monday.

Bond prices moved steadily higher in morning trading before moving roughly sideways in the afternoon. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 6.5 basis points to 1.424 percent.

Treasuries may have benefited from their appeal as a safe haven ahead of the Federal Reserve's money policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed is expected to discuss accelerating the pace of tapering its asset purchase program, with reports suggesting the central bank could double the rate to $30 billion per month.

Trading activity waned over the course of the session, however, as a lack of major U.S. economic data kept some traders on the sidelines.

A report on producer price inflation may attract attention on Tuesday, although trading activity is likely to remain somewhat subdued ahead of the Fed announcement on Wednesday.

