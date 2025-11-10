Markets

Treasuries Move Modestly Lower Amid Optimism About End Of Government Shutdown

November 10, 2025 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After ending last Friday's session roughly flat, treasuries showed a modest move to the downside during trading on Monday.

Bond prices regained ground after an early slump but remained in negative territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 1.7 basis points to 4.110 percent.

The weakness among treasuries came after the Senate voted to advance legislation to end the government shutdown, which recently became the longest in U.S. history.

The Senate voted 60-40 in favor of a temporary funding bill, which would also reverse some of the recent mass federal layoffs.

Several Democratic Senators broke with party leaders in favor of moving forward with the legislation, as it does call for a vote on the extension of enhanced Obamacare tax credits.

Final approval of the bill could be delayed by any one Senator, and the legislation still needs to be approved the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

While the markets have largely shrugged off concerns about the shutdown in recent weeks, the news still seems to have led some traders to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following recent valuation worries.

The end of the shutdown would also lead to the resumption of the release of key U.S. economic data that has recently been withheld.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.