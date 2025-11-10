Treasuries Move Modestly Lower Amid Optimism About End Of Government Shutdown

(RTTNews) - After ending last Friday's session roughly flat, treasuries showed a modest move to the downside during trading on Monday.

Bond prices regained ground after an early slump but remained in negative territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 1.7 basis points to 4.110 percent.

The weakness among treasuries came after the Senate voted to advance legislation to end the government shutdown, which recently became the longest in U.S. history.

The Senate voted 60-40 in favor of a temporary funding bill, which would also reverse some of the recent mass federal layoffs.

Several Democratic Senators broke with party leaders in favor of moving forward with the legislation, as it does call for a vote on the extension of enhanced Obamacare tax credits.

Final approval of the bill could be delayed by any one Senator, and the legislation still needs to be approved the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

While the markets have largely shrugged off concerns about the shutdown in recent weeks, the news still seems to have led some traders to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following recent valuation worries.

The end of the shutdown would also lead to the resumption of the release of key U.S. economic data that has recently been withheld.

