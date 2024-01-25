Treasuries Move Back To The Upside Following Slew Of Data

(RTTNews) - After coming under pressure over the course of the previous session, treasuries moved back to the upside during trading on Thursday.

Bond prices moved higher early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 4.6 basis points to 4.132 percent.

With the decrease on the day, the ten-year yield gave back ground after ending Wednesday's trading at its highest closing level in well over a month.

The rebound by treasuries came following the release of a Commerce Department report showing stronger than expected U.S. economic growth as well as a slowdown in the pace of consumer price growth in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The report said gross domestic product shot up by 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter after surging by 4.9 percent in the third quarter, while economists had expected GDP to jump by 2.0 percent.

The stronger than expected GDP growth partly reflected a continued surge in consumer spending, which shot up by 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter after spiking by 3.1 percent in the third quarter.

On the inflation front, the Commerce Department said the personal consumption expenditures price index increased 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter compared with a 2.6 percent jump in the third quarter.

Excluding food and energy prices, the PCE price index increased 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter, the same as in the third quarter.

"The headline data are the perfect mix of strong consumption and dropping inflation," said Jamie Cox, Managing Partner for Harris Financial Group. "This is exactly what you want to see if you are running the Fed and want to move rates lower this year."

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department also released a report showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods unexpectedly came in unchanged in the month of December.

The report said durable goods orders were virtually unchanged in December after surging by an upwardly revised 5.5 percent in November.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to jump by 1.1 percent compared to the 5.4 percent spike that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders increased by 0.6 percent in December after climbing by 0.5 percent in November. Ex-transportation orders were expected to inch up by 0.2 percent.

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rebounded by more than expected in the week ended January 20th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims climbed to 214,000, an increase of 25,000 from the previous week's revised level of 189,000.

Economists had expected initial jobless claims to rise to 200,000 from the 187,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Treasuries saw continued strength in afternoon trading after the Treasury Department revealed this month's auction of $41 billion worth of seven-year notes attracted modestly above average demand.

A report on personal income and spending is likely to be in focus on Friday, as it includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve and could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest.

