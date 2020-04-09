TREASURIES-Most yields lower as jobless claims soar and Fed boosts efforts

By Karen Pierog and Ross Kerber

CHICAGO/BOSTON, April 9 - Most U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as the Federal Reserve rolled out aggressive steps to prop up the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and weekly jobless claims remained huge.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR was down 4.8 basis points at 0.7159% in afternoon trading.

That was close to where it stood at the start of business Thursday as the Fed announced an aggressive new $2.3 trillion effort to prop up the economy including new loans to small businesses and direct lending to state and local governments.

Separately, U.S. data showed the number of Americans filing for jobless claims fell slightly last week to 6.6 million from an upwardly revised 6.87 million the prior week.

Analysts said the policy action and data underscored the vast sweep of the health emergency that has shuttered businesses nationwide, even as Wall Street rose for the third time in four days.

Together, all the economic news is likely making the safety and liquidity of Treasuries more attractive, said Gary Pollack, managing director of fixed income at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New York.

"Because of a flight-to-safety trade, I think that's what Treasuries are benefiting from as we get more evidence of the economic impact from the COVID-19 crisis," he said.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 3.5 basis points at 0.2215%.

The 3-month U.S. Treasury bill yielded 0.234%, up 3.6 basis points. It reached 0.433% overnight, the highest since March 13, reflecting large new short-term Treasury issuance.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 49.5 basis points, about two basis points lower than Wednesday's close.

Bids submitted in a Thursday morning four-day repurchase agreement (repo) operation totaled $2.5 billion, according to the New York Federal Reserve, which said it accepted all the bids. No bids were submitted for an 85-day repo operation.

April 9 Thursday 12:37PM New York / 1637 GMT

Price

US T BONDS JUN0 UScv1

179

0-23/32

10YR TNotes JUN0 TYcv1

138-80/256

0-120/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.23

0.234

0.036

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.2425

0.2468

0.014

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-77/256

0.2215

-0.035

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-226/256

0.2893

-0.053

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-120/256

0.4045

-0.063

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-50/256

0.5963

-0.057

10-year note US10YT=RR

107-112/256

0.7159

-0.048

30-year bond US30YT=RR

116-44/256

1.3406

-0.023

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.75 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.75 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 14.50 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.50 2.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -34.50 3.00 (By Karen Pierog in Chicago and by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Richard Chang) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

