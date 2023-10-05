TREASURIES-Most yields edge lower ahead of Friday's jobs data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Thursday and the yield curve steepened ahead of a jobs report on Friday which will be watched for new clues on whether the economy is strong enough for the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates.

Longer-dated yields have surged to 16-year highs as investors adjust for the likelihood that the U.S. central bank will hold rates higher for longer, and potentially raise them again as the labor market remains solid and inflation stays above the Fed's 2% annual target.

"The market is conceding that the Fed not only will be more likely to hike again before the end of the year, but also the likelihood of them cutting any time for the foreseeable future is very low," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Longer-dated yields hit session highs after data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose moderately last week, while layoffs declined in September, pointing to still-tight labor market conditions.

"The data continues to add to evidence that the U.S. labor market remains at historically tight levels," Tom Hopkins, portfolio manager at BRI Wealth Management, said in a note.

"This will also add resilience to the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle and supports the narrative of 'higher for longer' interest rates."

The yields later fell back as investors awaited Friday's data, which is expected to show employers added 170,000 jobs in September. USNFAR=ECI

San Francisco Fed Bank President Mary Daly said on Thursday said that with U.S. monetary policy "well into" restrictive territory, a lot of progress toward 2% inflation, and the recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, the Fed may not need to raise rates any more.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said he sees no clear signals that the U.S. economy is veering off the "golden path" toward the Fed's 2% inflation goal and at the same time averting a recession.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last down two basis points on the day at 4.717%. They reached 4.884% on Wednesday, the highest since 2007.

Two-year notes US2YT=RR fell three basis points to 5.025%. They are holding below the 5.202% level hit on Sept. 21, which was the highest since July 2006.

The closely watched yield curve between two- and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened as far as minus 29 basis points, the smallest inversion since March.

The yield curve typically steepens and disinverts before a recession takes hold, which is causing some nervousness that this move could be a negative precursor for the economy if it continues.

"Historically the curve steepens shortly before a recession kicks in," said Lyngen. "However, historically it's a bull steepener as opposed to a bear steepener, so this move has triggered more questions than answers."

A bull steepener occurs when short-dated yields fall faster than longer-dated ones as investors price in the likelihood of Fed rate cuts. A bear steepener, as is happening now, is led by longer-term yields rising faster than shorter-term ones.

October 5 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.34

5.5025

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.32

5.5573

-0.015

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-244/256

5.0246

-0.025

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-116/256

4.8256

-0.031

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-192/256

4.6816

-0.039

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-104/256

4.7257

-0.032

10-year note US10YT=RR

93-108/256

4.7165

-0.019

20-year bond US20YT=RR

91-80/256

5.0739

0.003

30-year bond US30YT=RR

88-28/256

4.8857

0.008

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Alexander Smith and Richard Chang)

