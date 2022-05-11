TREASURIES-Most U.S. yields fall on renewed recession jitters

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after U.S. consumer price data showed the pace of inflation slowed in April, though not enough to ease concerns that the Federal Reserve's agenda to cool rising prices may induce a recession.

The Labor Department said the consumer price index rose 0.3% last month, the smallest gain since August, while on an annual basis it rose 8.3%, less than the year-over-year 8.5% pace in March but more than analysts' 8.1% forecast.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR fell 7.6 basis points to 2.917%, while the two-year US2YT=RR note's yield, which often reflects the Fed rate outlook, hit a more than three-year high of 2.858% before backing off a bit.

The two-year was last up 0.4 basis points at 2.627%.

"The data was hotter than expected, and markets turned on it," said Brian Dorst, senior trader at Themis Trading LLC. "The Fed will stay the course because the estimates aren't that far off. It's not extremely shocking, but it shows that inflation is very much front and center."

The Fed raised its policy rate by half a percentage point last week, the biggest hike in 22 years. The Fed began raising rates in March when it took an aggressive stance on inflation and markets decided the U.S. central bank was behind the curve.

"The volatility of all the markets is really something, the whiplash aspect of the day," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading. "You're seeing a bit of a flight to safety and maybe the idea that even with the CPI today that we're going to re-flatten the curve."

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, a gauge used to judge recession risk, narrowed to 28.8 basis points from 38.07 at the session's start.

When the two-year yield is greater than the 10-year, the curve inverts and suggests a recession lies ahead.

"If you were able to chart the expectations of a recession they're probably on the uptick," Brien said.

Rate hikes alone will not solve the tight U.S. labor market, supply chain problems, rising commodity prices or the effects of fiscal stimulus on inflation, said Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital Management.

"We should not assume that the Federal Reserve will be able to control inflation," Davis said. "If the Fed is too aggressive with its efforts to slow inflation, they might end up hurting the overall economy and the jobs market."

Treasury yields had fallen before the CPI was released from Monday's highs that pushed the 10-year note to a peak last seen in November 2018.

The Treasury sold $36 billion in 10-year notes at a high yield of 2.943% in an auction Brien said was "mixed." Primary dealers took 11.5% of the sale, one of the lowest percentages on record, he said.

The 30-year Treasury bond's US30YT=RR yield was down 9.7 basis points to 3.032%.

U.S. inflation breakevens, a measure of inflation expectations, fell.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) USBEI5Y=RR slid to 2.9094%, the lowest since late February.

The yield on U.S. five-year TIPS US5YTIP=RR again touched positive territory, the highest since late December. It was last at -0.126%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate US10YTIP=RR was last at 2.73%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging roughly 2.7% a year for the next decade.

The U.S. dollar 5 years forward inflation-linked swap USIL5YF5Y=R, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed's quantitative easing, was last at 2.649%.

May 11 Wednesday 3:54 PM New York / 1954 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.8925

0.9069

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.3875

1.4167

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-192/256

2.631

0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-210/256

2.8129

-0.022

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-104/256

2.879

-0.039

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-160/256

2.9348

-0.062

10-year note US10YT=RR

91-52/256

2.9168

-0.076

20-year bond US20YT=RR

87-72/256

3.2523

-0.089

30-year bond US30YT=RR

84-184/256

3.0331

-0.096

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 27.25 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.00 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.50 0.25 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams, Will Dunham and Kirsten Donovan) ((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019))

