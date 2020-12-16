TREASURIES-Mixed economic messages leave yields flat ahead of Fed

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A weak U.S. retail sales figure was offset by reports that federal stimulus package may be imminent, leaving Treasury yields roughly flat on Wednesday just ahead of a policy statement from the Federal Reserve.

The two-, three-, five-, seven- and benchmark 10-year yields were all virtually unchanged on Wednesday morning, while the 30-year bond yield was up about half a basis point. US2YT=RR, US3YT=RR, US5YT=RR, US7YT=RR, US10YT=RR, US30YT=RR

Yields fell just after 8:30 a.m. ET as investors jumped into the safe-haven asset when the Commerce Department reported that U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, likely weighed down by raging new COVID-19 infections and decreasing household income.

The bleak economic report was counterbalanced by headlines that Congress was close to a deal on $900 billion in coronavirus aid that could include another round of direct payments to Americans and renewed unemployment benefits.

Yields rose after reports on the possible deal, reversing the earlier move lower.

The "Treasury market is selling off on news that a fiscal relief package is on the way, most likely getting approved today", said Tom DiGaloma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings.

The only yield that was slightly changed from Tuesday was that of the 30-year bond, which reflected investors' belief that the Fed on Wednesday would not announce any changes to the duration of its Treasury purchases.

The 10- and 30-year yields have risen by roughly 60 and 100 basis points since they hit all-time lows in March. The increase has sparked debate on whether the Fed will purchase more longer-dated debt to cap yields and keep borrowing costs low. Since March the Fed has bought more than $2 trillion worth of Treasury debt, most of it in shorter-dated notes.

But the higher 30-year yield suggests investors do not think the Fed will announce a change in policy at the conclusion of its monthly meeting on Wednesday.

"I don't think there are going to be any immediate changes to the policy yet," said Nick Maroutsos, head of global bonds at Janus Henderson.

The 30-year yield is particularly sensitive to inflation expectations, as rising prices can erode its value. A bet on higher yields at the long end can therefore also imply investors are betting on higher inflation, regardless of whether the Fed eventually adjusts its policy.

"I think people believe that the reflation trade is bigger than what the Fed can do," said Maroutsos.

December 16 Wednesday 10:52AM New York / 1552 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.08

0.0811

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.09

0.0913

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-2/256

0.121

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-214/256

0.18

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-4/256

0.3718

-0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-216/256

0.648

0.000

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-148/256

0.9196

-0.001

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-160/256

1.4548

-0.001

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-12/256

1.6656

0.002

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.25 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -27.75 -0.25 (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Mark Heinrich) ((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; Reuters Messaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

