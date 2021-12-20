TREASURIES-Mid-term yields fall as spending talks break down and Omicron spreads

By Ross Kerber

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Traders sent mid-term U.S. Treasury yields lower on Monday following a blow to Democratic spending plans in Washington and on concerns about the continued spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Both factors also sent stock markets lower, contributing to the day's risk-off sentiment.

The yield on the three-year Treasury note was at 0.8936%, down 3.2 basis points in afternoon trading. The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was roughly unchanged at 1.4004%, after reaching as low as 1.353%, the lowest since Dec. 3, before recovering.

Analysts said investors partly were reacting to spending talks in Washington. On Sunday U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who is key to President Joe Biden's hopes of passing a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill, said he would not support the package. Goldman Sachs trimmed its GDP forecasts and equity markets pulled back on the news, with U.S. stock indexes down more than 1% on Monday.

For Treasury investors, the development likely meant the issuance of less government debt and perhaps less pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, said Raymond James market strategist Ellis Phifer.

As envisioned, Biden's plan was "certainly a lot of spending in an economy that doesn't need that much liquidity," Phifer said.

In addition, surging global infections of the Omicron coronavirus variant sparked worries in financial markets, as many European nations and Britain weigh the possibility of restrictions during Christmas.

With the threat of renewed public health restrictions, "There's a lot of risk-off trading globally" said Seaport Global Holdings managing director Tom di Galoma.

Traders will watch the results of a $20 billion auction of 20-year notes on Tuesday to gauge demand for the long-term debt, as well as a Wednesday auction of $17 billion worth of 5-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

Monday's trading pushed up a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was around 78 basis points, about a basis point higher than Friday's close.

Cash flowing into the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase facility hit a record high $1.758 trillion on Monday, according to the New York Fed's website.

December 20 Monday 1:37PM New York / 1837 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0525

0.0532

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.145

0.1471

0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-195/256

0.6236

-0.018

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-80/256

0.8936

-0.032

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-128/256

1.1456

-0.031

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-56/256

1.3157

-0.019

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-196/256

1.4004

-0.002

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-40/256

1.8697

0.011

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101

1.8314

0.014

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.50 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.25 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -19.50 -0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Chizu Nomiyama) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

