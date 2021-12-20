TREASURIES-Mid-term yields fall as spending talks break down and Omicron spreads

By Ross Kerber

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Traders sent mid-term U.S. Treasury yields lower on Monday following a blow to Democratic spending plans in Washington and on concerns about the continued spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The yield on the three-year Treasury note was at 0.891%, down 3.5 basis points in morning trading. The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was down 1.3 basis points at 1.3885%. Earlier in the session it reached as low as 1.353%, the lowest since Dec. 3, before recovering.

Analysts said investors partly were reacting to spending talks in Washington D.C. On Sunday U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who is key to President Joe Biden's hopes of passing a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill, said he would not support the package. Goldman Sachs trimmed its GDP forecasts and equity markets pulled back on the news.

For Treasury investors, the development likely meant the issuance of less government debt and perhaps less pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, said Raymond James market strategist Ellis Phifer.

As envisioned, Biden's plan was "certainly a lot of spending in an economy that doesn't need that much liquidity," Phifer said.

In addition, surging global infections of the Omicron coronavirus variant sparked worries in financial markets, as many European nations and Britain weigh the possibility of restrictions during Christmas.

With the threat of renewed public health restrictions, "There's a lot of risk-off trading globally" said Seaport Global Holdings managing director Tom di Galoma.

The trading pushed up a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 77 basis points, about a basis point higher than Friday's close.

December 20 Monday 9:35AM New York / 1435 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.045

0.0456

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.135

0.137

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-200/256

0.6134

-0.029

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-82/256

0.891

-0.035

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-130/256

1.144

-0.033

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-64/256

1.311

-0.024

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-224/256

1.3885

-0.013

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-124/256

1.8502

-0.009

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-88/256

1.8165

-0.001

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.25 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -20.25 -1.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Hugh Lawson) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

