TREASURIES-Market rallies after recent sell-off, credit default swaps edge up

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rallied on Wednesday, as traders took a breather from a months-long selloff that had gathered pace in recent days, though the threat of another government shutdown sent one-year credit default swaps to their widest since June 1.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR fell 8 basis points to 5.052% and 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell nearly 6 bps to 4.501%, causing the gap between the two yields US2US10=TWEBto hit 53 bps, its narrowest since May.

A combination of resilient economic data, hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric and a budget deficit to be financed by borrowing has pushed the 10-year yield up more than 40 bps in September, marking its largest monthly rise in a year.

Stocks have also come under pressure and analysts said investors could be spending the proceeds of their selling on shorted-dated bonds. Demand at Tuesday's $48 billion 2-year auction was solid, with a 2.73 bid-to-cover ratio. USAUCTION15

"There might be some recycling of cash out of equities and the long end, and some of that is getting parked in the short end," said Mizuho Bank's head of economics and strategy in Singapore, Vishnu Varathan.

Traders also have a close eye on efforts to avoid what would be a fourth U.S. government shutdown in a decade in just five days, as lawmakers in the Senate and House propose separate funding bills.

Should ratings agency Moody's respond to a shutdown with a downgrade, the U.S. would lose its last top-notch "Aaa" creditworthiness rating.

U.S. one-year credit default swaps widened to 22 bps on Wednesday, from 21 bps at Tuesday's close, the most since June 1 when the U.S. was on the cusp of a technical sovereign default, as politicians in Washington haggled over the government's borrowing limit.

