TREASURIES-Market bets on Fed rate shift as bank stocks fall

By Matt Tracy

May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury investors on Tuesday strengthened their bets that the Federal Reserve will reverse its interest rate-hiking course sooner than expected, amid a wide sell-off in regional bank stocks and signs that government funds will run short by June.

The yield on 10-year Treasury bonds US10YT=RR fell 13.3 basis points from Monday's close to 3.440%, their lowest since April 26.

Meanwhile 30-year bond US30YT=RR yields dropped 8.5 basis points to 3.731%, while two-year yields US2YT=RR fell 15.8 basis points to 3.981%.

The demand for longer-dated paper comes as the market bets the Fed will pause its rate hiking and start cutting rates sooner than expected, after several regional bank stocks plummeted on Tuesday.

The bank stock sell-off - led by shares in PacWest Bancorp PACW.O and Western Alliance Bancorp WAL.N - came after news of First Republic Bank FRC.N going into receivership and JPMorgan JPM.N buying most of the troubled lender's assets.

"What we've been seeing in the Treasury market has been a trend of buying into weakness rather than selling strength, and I think that's what we saw overnight," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at asset manager WisdomTree.

Yields on near-term notes climbed at the same time as longer-dated Treasury yields pushed lower.

June-dated Treasury notes 0#USTSY= hit record highs on Tuesday, after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced the government could run short of funds as early as June 1.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday will end its next Federal Open Markets Committee meeting, where the market has expected Fed Chair Jerome Powell to announce a 25-basis point rate hike.

But after Tuesday's bank stock sell-off, market participants now see higher odds of a rate pause coming out of the FOMC meeting.

"I think people are spooked a little bit, or at least are speculating this afternoon about the possibility that the Fed might be on hold tomorrow," said Ed Al-Hussainy, senior global rates strategist at asset manager Columbia Threadneedle.

The Fed up until now has stayed the course with higher rates, as new economic data rolls in pointing to persistent inflation.

Tuesday data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed to their lowest level since May 2021. But data on Monday showed stronger than expected purchasing in the manufacturing sector.

While it is unclear how long the Fed will go before cutting rates, Treasury market investors are betting on the timing of that reversal.

"Right now, the market seems to be saying that we feel the Fed's ultimately going to have to change course on monetary policy - but the economic numbers have to take us there," Flanagan said.

The yield curve between two-year Treasury notes and 10-year bonds US2US10=TWEB, a reliable indicator of expectations for the economy, was inverted Tuesday at negative 54.4 basis points.

Yield curves could eventually shift positive as traders switch into the front-end and out of the long-end of the yield curve, according to Al-Hussainy.

"That's a process that happens very quickly," Al-Hussainy said. "Historically the curve goes from being inverted to being very steep in a matter of months, not years."

After the FOMC meeting, the next major data point will come Friday when the government releases its latest nonfarm payroll employment figures. These will further help the Fed determine its course for rates.

May 2 Tuesday 3:22PM New York / 1922 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.0775

5.2157

0.165

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.825

5.0147

-0.082

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-208/256

3.9737

-0.165

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-46/256

3.6846

-0.172

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-48/256

3.4587

-0.174

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-88/256

3.4442

-0.166

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-148/256

3.4295

-0.144

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-88/256

3.7172

-0.100

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.75 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.00 0.00 (Reporting by Matt Tracy; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.