TREASURIES-Longer-term yields tick up as investors watch Washington

By Ross Kerber

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher on Tuesday as U.S. central bank officials began a two-day meeting and investors watched for progress in congressional spending negotiations in Washington.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up 1.4 basis in morning trading at 0.9047%.

In its final policy meeting of the year this week, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep its key overnight interest rate pinned near zero and to signal it will stay there for years to come. Many analysts also expect new guidance on how long the Fed will keep up its massive bond-buying program.

"What the market is looking for is more transparency on the Fed's future direction," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust. Currently, he said, investors lack much understanding of what would cause the Fed to increase or reduce the roughly $120 billion worth of Treasuries and mortgage securities it buys each month.

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday as talks in Congress were underway to agree on a bill to avert a government shutdown.

Late on Monday, Democratic and Republican leaders appeared more upbeat about including a fresh round of coronavirus aid, the first new relief measure since April.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 78 basis points, about a basis point higher than Monday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.121% in morning trading.

December 15 Tuesday 9:03AM New York / 1403 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.075

0.0761

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.085

0.0862

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-2/256

0.121

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-218/256

0.1747

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-10/256

0.367

0.010

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-240/256

0.6342

0.010

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-184/256

0.9047

0.014

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-244/256

1.4356

0.015

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-132/256

1.6455

0.016

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -27.25 0.25

